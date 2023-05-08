Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 18,603 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,603 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $107.28 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.78 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

