Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,657 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $65.51 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

