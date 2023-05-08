Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,119 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

NYSE:BLK opened at $644.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $662.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $695.13. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,024 shares of company stock worth $28,562,554. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

