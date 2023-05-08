Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,564 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 3.79% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWAW. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 346.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,943,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 284,815 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DWAW opened at $30.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

See Also

