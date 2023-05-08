Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 53,968 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,968 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after acquiring an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

