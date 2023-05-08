Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 7,949 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $218.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

