Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Proximus from €13.70 ($15.05) to €12.50 ($13.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded Proximus from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.74) to €11.00 ($12.09) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Proximus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Proximus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.55.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Stock Performance

Proximus stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. Proximus has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.52.

Proximus Increases Dividend

About Proximus

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is a positive change from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

(Get Rating)

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.