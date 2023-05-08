Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Director Michael F. Barry Sells 14,000 Shares

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,834,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.63. The company had a trading volume of 140,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.21. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $216.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -483.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 20.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

