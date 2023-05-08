Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $264,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after purchasing an additional 190,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $360,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.02. The company had a trading volume of 649,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,141. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

