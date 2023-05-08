Raymond James & Associates Buys 247,936 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,646,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 247,936 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $723,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,160. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

