Raymond James & Associates Has $323.46 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.38% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $323,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 375.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,604. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.