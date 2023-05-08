Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of Target worth $243,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

TGT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $156.20. 692,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,522. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.42 and its 200-day moving average is $161.33. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

