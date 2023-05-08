Raymond James & Associates Purchases 143,874 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,874 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Philip Morris International worth $230,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $95.42. 674,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,535. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.