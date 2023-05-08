Raymond James & Associates Sells 230,143 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,202,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 230,143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $461,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 282,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 190,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 122,586 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 659,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 364,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.98. 9,243,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,599,049. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

