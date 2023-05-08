Raymond James Trims Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Target Price to $40.00

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s current price.

MCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MCY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 9.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 51,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

