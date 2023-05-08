RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. RE/MAX had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 90.35%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RE/MAX Price Performance

RE/MAX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,644. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market cap of $337.87 million, a P/E ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 707.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

RMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $223,573.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,383,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,277,700.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,444,084 shares in the company, valued at $41,671,632.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $223,573.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,383,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,277,700.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 186,855 shares of company stock worth $3,307,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

