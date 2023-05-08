Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PPG Industries (PPG)

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $158.00.

4/24/2023 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

4/24/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $145.00.

4/24/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00.

4/24/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $143.00.

4/24/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $162.00 to $169.00.

4/24/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $160.00.

4/24/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $150.00.

4/21/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $128.00 to $133.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $142.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $159.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $143.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $128.00.

3/16/2023 – PPG Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $138.92. The stock had a trading volume of 679,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average is $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

