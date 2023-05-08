Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-$11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-11.10 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RRX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,939. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $162.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Several analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

