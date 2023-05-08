Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-11.10 EPS.
Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.1 %
Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.10. 26,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,007. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.89 and its 200 day moving average is $135.17. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)
- Tyson Foods: Is It Time To Cut Losses Or Load Up On Shares?
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.