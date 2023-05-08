Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-11.10 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.1 %

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.10. 26,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,007. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.89 and its 200 day moving average is $135.17. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.