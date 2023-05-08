Renren (NYSE:RENN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Renren has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $33.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in shares of Renren by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 502,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 105,270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Renren by 1,401.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Renren by 87.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Renren by 103.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Renren by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

