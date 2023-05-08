Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 8th (ADNT, AMRX, ASND, BANR, BBVA, BERY, BGS, BPMC, CLFD, CLMT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 8th:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Adient plc alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.