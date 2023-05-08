Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.65

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 1859741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,729.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,729.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,658.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,916 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 129,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

