Reviewing Boxed (BOXDQ) & The Competition

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Boxed to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxed and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $3.44 billion -$211.96 million 1.88

Boxed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Boxed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -14.26% -23.63% -7.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 99 387 819 7 2.56

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Boxed’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxed competitors beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

