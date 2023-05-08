RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RingCentral Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE RNG opened at $26.04 on Monday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $31,316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $83,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,191,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8,939.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 276,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.48.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Read More
