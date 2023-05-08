RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RNG opened at $26.04 on Monday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $31,316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $83,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,191,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8,939.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 276,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

