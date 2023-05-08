Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 545 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $528.22. The stock had a trading volume of 292,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.90. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

