Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 560 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 961.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 435 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $491.72. 581,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.20 and a 200-day moving average of $504.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $457.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

