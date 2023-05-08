Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 640 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,071 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 13,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3,724.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 178,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 173,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,538,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,824,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $713.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

