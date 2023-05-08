Robert Hill Purchases 30,300 Shares of Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Rating) insider Robert Hill purchased 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.10 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of A$94,020.90 ($62,265.50).

Viva Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Viva Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Viva Energy Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Viva Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Viva Energy Group Company Profile

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products through a network of approximately 1,330 retail service stations under Shell, Liberty, Westside Petroleum, and Viva Energy brands, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers; supplies fuel, lubricants, and specialty hydrocarbon products to commercial customers in the aviation, marine, transport, resources, and construction and manufacturing industries.

