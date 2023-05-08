Roble Belko & Company Inc Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after buying an additional 482,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,981,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $76.16. 3,999,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,429. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

