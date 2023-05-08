Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $25.93 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,292,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,752. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.