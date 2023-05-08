Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.05. 2,481,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,943. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

