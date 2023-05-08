Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 1,391 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:VSGX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.53. 76,817 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

