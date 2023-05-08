Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 2,921 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 709,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,145. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.