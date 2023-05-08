Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 4,444 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust makes up about 0.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned about 0.41% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KREF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,941.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 319,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,073. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 356.67 and a quick ratio of 356.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -260.61%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.