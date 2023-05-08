Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

Rock Tech Lithium stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.28. 13,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$220.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.67. Rock Tech Lithium has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$5.25.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

