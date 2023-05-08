Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance
Rock Tech Lithium stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.28. 13,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$220.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.67. Rock Tech Lithium has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$5.25.
About Rock Tech Lithium
See Also
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
- Freshpet Is On The Brink Of Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.