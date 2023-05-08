Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$32.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFSPF. CIBC reduced their target price on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Interfor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IFSPF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. Interfor has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corp. engages in the business of producing and selling lumber, timber, and other wood products. It operates sawmills in Washington, Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana; and value-added remanufacturing plant. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

