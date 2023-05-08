Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $89.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 729,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

