Royal Caribbean Cruises’ (RCL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

RCL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $76.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,880,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

