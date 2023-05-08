Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Lowered by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.78. 111,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.63.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

