RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $27,586.76 or 1.00317139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $97.50 million and $47,383.09 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,499.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00280706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00549602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.00403164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,534 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,534.2968994 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 28,133.28899291 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40,152.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.