Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Major Shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc Sells 4,000,000 Shares

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 406,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.73. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 166.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

