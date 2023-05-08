Safe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $204.06 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Safe has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $9.79 or 0.00035385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $204.06 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00131335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00059083 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00038680 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.05852397 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.