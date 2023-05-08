Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 380000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Salazar Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

