Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

