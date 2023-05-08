Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0240

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $31.47 million and approximately $2,337.75 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.40 or 0.06674598 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00055617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00038687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000590 BTC.

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,322,946,835 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,620,612 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

