Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $30.96 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Sapphire has a market cap of $30.96 million and approximately $1,629.86 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,854.31 or 0.06659440 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,322,946,835 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,234,212 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

