Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) CEO Christian L. Oberbeck Buys 2,000 Shares

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

SAR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 140,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,579. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $298.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 132.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

