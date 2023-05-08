Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 4.7% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,789,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,257,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,638. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

