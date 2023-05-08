Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $86.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.7 %

SMG stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

