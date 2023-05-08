Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Up to $66.44

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.44, but opened at $69.55. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 103,359 shares changing hands.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.55%.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 85,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $280,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

